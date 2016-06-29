Simple Data Backup is free, easy, and efficient backup software. It can back up folders or files from one drive to another anytime you want on-demand (including with an optional direct shortcut on your desktop to run the backup), on a schedule, or at logon. Back up to another hard drive, flash drive, network drive, and CD or DVD (if packet-writing software is installed). It can create identical folder or file structures on the backup drive, or can compress the data as .ZIP or LZMA2/LZMA compressed .7z files. It can back up "in use" files, monitor and alert you to any errors and it automatically handle the whole full or incremental backup thing that other programs make you deal with. Simple Data Backup is indeed simple.