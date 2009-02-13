SimpleFolderMirror enables you to back up folder easily. SimpleFolderMirror do not have windows, but console only. You only need to specify folder paths you want to backup in command line arguments. For example, if you want to back up folder A to folder B, type command line like below. SimpleFolderMirror.exe (folder A path) (folder B path). Please check the detail in sample batch file (sample.bat) included in download files. SimpleFolderMirror log is outputted to standard out. If you want to get log, you need only to redirect standard out to file. For installation, you need only to extract download files in appropriate folder. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.