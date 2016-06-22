Fast and Complete PC Security Solution that protects you, your family and business from Cyber Crime. Our solutions help individuals, organizations and agencies protect themselves, computers, mobiles device and businesses against fraud, identity theft, viruses and many other problems encountered online. Compatibility: Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista and XP (both 32 bit and 64 bit) Minimum requirements: Microsoft .Net Framework 4 Client Profile RAM: 1gb for 32-bit or 2gb for 64-bit machines Processor: 1 GHz or faster Note: The program uses a working internet connection for registration and downloading virus signature updates. However, it works well without an internet also. Here are some of the features of Ultra heal PC Security:- Easy Notifications Quick Vulnerability Scanner Advanced Ultraheal PC Security Cleaner Multiple scan modes (Quick, Complete, Custom) Built in system tune up Scan scheduling Easy Neutralization of Threats Advanced Password Protection Built in registry scanner Real time protection against threats Auto update definition