iKill prevents Virus spreading through removable drives. It works by scanning the drives for the presence of removable drives. If found, it parses the autorun.inf file for the executables it may run. If AutoProtect is enabled,it will automatically delete the files present on the drive. Otherwise, it will prompt you for your permission to delete the virus. Version 2.1 is a bug fixing release.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|226.08 kB
|Version
|2.1
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Server 2008 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows 95 Windows Me Windows Windows 7 Windows Vista
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/Vista/Server 2008/7, Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0