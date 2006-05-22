eScan Corporate for MailScan

MicroWorld Technologies

eScan for MailScan is a high-performance, device-driver based, complete Anti-Virus and Content-Security solution for Workstations and File-Servers. eScan Corporate for MailScan can be installed only on machines which already have MailScan installed. For normal workstations and servers, you need to install the regular eScan Corporate for Windows. eScan is a high-performance, device-driver based, complete Anti-Virus and Content-Security solution for Workstations and File-Servers.
PriceUSD67.29
LicenseFree to try
File Size33.67 MB
Version8.0.653.1
Operating System Windows Me Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows 98 Windows Windows NT
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/2003 Server

