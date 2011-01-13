PEBrowse Professional

By SmidgeonSoft |

Download
Download
PEBrowse Professional is a static-analysis tool and disassembler for Win32/Win64 executables and Microsoft .NET assemblies produced according to the Portable Executable specifications published by Microsoft. With the PEBrowse disassembler, one can open and examine any executable without the need to have it loaded as part of an active process with a debugger. Applications, system DLLs, device-drivers and Microsoft .NET assemblies are all candidates for offline analysis using either PEBrowse programs. The information is organized in a convenient treeview index with the major divisions of the PE file displayed as nodes.
LicenseFree
File Size1.63 MB
Version10.1.4
Operating System Windows Vista Windows Windows 7 Windows XP Windows 2003 Windows 2000

