McSerialNumber is a 'Softdongle-type' Library-Generator offering tracking customer database support. It enables you to build and integrate software registration mechanisms into your shareware or professional software using Microsoft Visual C/C++ and Visual Basic. It provides functionality to generate serial numbers using a unique key code and a customer name and helps to track registered customers. Explaining development source samples are included.
PriceUSD15
LicenseFree to try
File Size960.33 kB
Version1.4
Operating System Windows XP Windows 95 Windows Windows 98 Windows Me Windows NT Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, Visual C++/Visual Basic or Visual Studio

