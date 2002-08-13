McSerialNumber is a 'Softdongle-type' Library-Generator offering tracking customer database support. It enables you to build and integrate software registration mechanisms into your shareware or professional software using Microsoft Visual C/C++ and Visual Basic. It provides functionality to generate serial numbers using a unique key code and a customer name and helps to track registered customers. Explaining development source samples are included.
|Price
|USD15
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|960.33 kB
|Version
|1.4
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 95 Windows Windows 98 Windows Me Windows NT Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, Visual C++/Visual Basic or Visual Studio