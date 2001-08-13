BetterState Lite

By Wind River Systems |

Download
Download
BetterState Lite is a limited version of BetterState, which is a graphical programming tool based on Statecharts and Flowcharts. With graphical specification, automatic code generation, graphical debugging, and round-trip engineering, BetterState offers embedded system developers significant benefits, such as simplifying software development, reducing design iterations, and facilitating maintenance and design reuse. Examples of applications include software for voiceover IP, ATM circuit emulation, user interface, automotive door control, engine control management, car navigation system, test bench, and process control.
LicenseFree
File Size15.09 MB
Version 6.0.1
Operating System Windows 98 Windows Windows NT Windows 95

