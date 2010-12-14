Sonic Click Super Button ActiveX Control is a multipurpose standalone universal component for Programming IDEs to provide the fastest and easiest way to create appealing Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) with clickable buttons of different Themes and Functionalities.This Super control is specially designed for performance critical applications which need high speed. The possible applications and uses of the control are truly unlimited due to the extra ordinary features and properties included. With few clicks and tricks the developer can easily create from classical orthodox Windows Applications to highly customizable Kiosk Interfaces. You can use the product just to replace your old fashioned Buttons or use it to create an application's entire user interface with the professionally designed built-in 47 novel Themes.