XIGraffix Virtual ListView is an ActiveX add-in control for Microsoft Visual Studio 2005/2008 and using .Net framework v2.x/3.x. The XIGraffixListView can easily be added to your application with the XIGraffix Building Systems. XIListView is flexible and you see a maximum of fifty rows at a time and not an endless number of rows as in a standard list view. It's the coolest grid style on the Net.Version 1.04 build 4518 includes unspecified updates.