XIGraffix Virtual ListView is an ActiveX add-in control for Microsoft Visual Studio 2005/2008 and using .Net framework v2.x/3.x. The XIGraffixListView can easily be added to your application with the XIGraffix Building Systems. XIListView is flexible and you see a maximum of fifty rows at a time and not an endless number of rows as in a standard list view. It's the coolest grid style on the Net.Version 1.04 build 4518 includes unspecified updates.
PriceUSD45.69
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.25 MB
Version1.04 build 4518
Operating System Windows Vista Windows XP Windows
System RequirementsWindows XP/Vista, Microsoft Visual Studio 2005/2008

