PDFConverter ActiveX

By Baltsoft Software |

Download
Download
This ActiveX utilize FreePDFConvert.com service to provide seamless file conversion to PDF files directly from within your company's system. Bypass the usual Web interface and implement direct coded access to our server. In this way, anyone within your Companys system can obtain PDF file conversions which have been streamlined for your special purposes. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
PriceUSD99
LicenseFree to try
File Size629.47 kB
Version2
Operating System Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows NT Windows 95 Windows Windows Me
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All