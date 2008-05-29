This ActiveX utilize FreePDFConvert.com service to provide seamless file conversion to PDF files directly from within your company's system. Bypass the usual Web interface and implement direct coded access to our server. In this way, anyone within your Companys system can obtain PDF file conversions which have been streamlined for your special purposes. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|Price
|USD99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|629.47 kB
|Version
|2
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows NT Windows 95 Windows Windows Me
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista