ASP/Registry is a server side COM component that helps Web developers to encapsulate access to the Windows system registry in a Web application. Features include easy to use and powerful registry management operations (Allow you to create, read, write, move and delete a key in the windows registry). Export parts of the registry into a .REG file, Import .REG file. Connect to manage the registry of local server or any other server on the network.
PriceUSD25
LicenseFree to try
File Size296.33 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP/2003 Server

