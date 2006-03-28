ASP/Registry is a server side COM component that helps Web developers to encapsulate access to the Windows system registry in a Web application. Features include easy to use and powerful registry management operations (Allow you to create, read, write, move and delete a key in the windows registry). Export parts of the registry into a .REG file, Import .REG file. Connect to manage the registry of local server or any other server on the network.
|Price
|USD25
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|296.33 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 2000/XP/2003 Server