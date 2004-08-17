Run Control allows you to execute programs from Visual Basic, ASP, Windows Scripting Host, or any other development environment that supports ActiveX controls. Run Control can wait for the process, get the return code, capture the output of DOS/Windows console programs, and redirect their input. By default, the control executes processes synchronously. However, Run Control can execute a process asynchronously; that is, the execute method returns immediately. When the process exits, the exited event is fired.