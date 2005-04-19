NCTVideoStudio ActiveX DLLs

By Online Media Technologies |

Download
Download
NCTVideoStudio is a set of 14 ActiveX DLLs to process video data. With these controls you can convert video files between different formats; create new video files from a sequence of separate images; export video frames to separate image files; extract audio tracks from video files and save them to separate audio files; replace and mix audio tracks in video files; split and merge video files; broadcast video; capture video from tuners or cameras; record audio from any audio sources; play an audio track from a video file; play video files; apply various color adjustments, transformations, and photographic effects to video frames; add text, credits, and logos to video files; as well as draw various graphical primitives within video frames. Version 1.6.2 improves NCTVideoDxCapture and extends support of non-standard video files.
PriceUSD499
LicenseFree to try
File Size16.29 MB
Version1.6.2
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows 98 Windows XP Windows
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All