NCTVideoStudio is a set of 14 ActiveX DLLs to process video data. With these controls you can convert video files between different formats; create new video files from a sequence of separate images; export video frames to separate image files; extract audio tracks from video files and save them to separate audio files; replace and mix audio tracks in video files; split and merge video files; broadcast video; capture video from tuners or cameras; record audio from any audio sources; play an audio track from a video file; play video files; apply various color adjustments, transformations, and photographic effects to video frames; add text, credits, and logos to video files; as well as draw various graphical primitives within video frames. Version 1.6.2 improves NCTVideoDxCapture and extends support of non-standard video files.