DMC2: Digital Music Control 2 is an ActiveX (or Object) that lets you add a sound system to your application or game. DMC2 can play a handfull of different digital audio formats, including WAV, MP3, MOD, S3M, XM, IT, MTM, and MO3. You can also play large WAV or MP3 in a stream, while at the same time playing any of the music modules files. You can also play as many as 32 sound FX WAV samples too, all at the same time.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|311.71 kB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows 95 Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows
|System Requirements
|Microsoft Windows 95/98/NT/2000, DirectX 3.0