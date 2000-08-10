DMC2: Digital Music Control 2 is an ActiveX (or Object) that lets you add a sound system to your application or game. DMC2 can play a handfull of different digital audio formats, including WAV, MP3, MOD, S3M, XM, IT, MTM, and MO3. You can also play large WAV or MP3 in a stream, while at the same time playing any of the music modules files. You can also play as many as 32 sound FX WAV samples too, all at the same time.