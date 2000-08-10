DMC2: Digital Music Control 2

DMC2: Digital Music Control 2 is an ActiveX (or Object) that lets you add a sound system to your application or game. DMC2 can play a handfull of different digital audio formats, including WAV, MP3, MOD, S3M, XM, IT, MTM, and MO3. You can also play large WAV or MP3 in a stream, while at the same time playing any of the music modules files. You can also play as many as 32 sound FX WAV samples too, all at the same time.
LicenseFree
File Size311.71 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows 95 Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows
System RequirementsMicrosoft Windows 95/98/NT/2000, DirectX 3.0

