The YouTube video converter comes with special features that make it work effectively. One of this is that the converter can be used to download and convert any document to whatever specific format in an instant. It only takes one click and you can have the file converted to your desired format as it downloads. This means that you can view the file the minute it has been completely downloaded. It is possible to download without converting your file first with the YouTube video converter, at the same time one can decide to convert and download the video file all at once. Youtube Video Converter - The best FREE tool to download and convert any Youtube Video!