As we know, Zune is an entertainment platform and Portable media player made by Microsoft. We can play music and videos on Zune series. However, sometimes we can not play our music or video on it, Why? It mainly because of the video format that is not suitable for your Zune series. What should we do at that time? Here comes Free Zune Video Converter Factory, it is specialized for Zune and can help you solve the problem that mentioned above.The Free Zune Video converter Factory supports all popular video formats such as AVI, MP4, DAT, MPG, MPEG, H.264, NSV, VOB, MOV, FLV, MKV, TS, DV, WMV, ASF,3GP, 3G2 etc. Full control audio and video parameters and fastest converting speed. It could also extract audio to MP3, M4A, WMA format.