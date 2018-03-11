Format Factory is a multifunctional media converter. Provides functions below: All to MP4/3GP/MPG/AVI/WMV/FLV/SWF. All to MP3/WMA/AMR/OGG/AAC/WAV. All to JPG/BMP/PNG/TIF/ICO/GIF/TGA. Rip DVD to video file , Rip Music CD to audio file. MP4 files support iPod/iPhone/PSP/BlackBerry format. Supports RMVB,Watermark, AV Mux. Format Factory's Feature: 1. support converting all popular video,audio,picture formats to others. 2. Repair damaged video and audio file. 3. Reducing Multimedia file size. 4. Support iphone,ipod multimedia file formats. 5. Picture converting supports Zoom,Rotate/Flip,tags. 6. DVD Ripper. 7. Supports 69 languages.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|51.72 MB
|Version
|4.3
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows XP Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows 10 Windows 8 Windows 7 Windows Server 2008