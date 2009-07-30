Badaboom is a blazingly fast media converter that makes it easy to format video files for a variety of devices, including iPod and PSP, in a process called transcoding. The application converts full movies in a matter of minutes while still maintaining high video quality, a practice which used to take several hours. By harnessing the power of CUDA-enabled NVIDIA GPUs, Badaboom offloads the CPU to allow users to continue browsing the internet or checking email without decreased system performance. Badaboom was designed for both ease of use and flexibility of the advanced settings. The default settings let the user drag and drop their video, select their device, and go. The advanced menu allows for customization of the several settings, including bitrate, audio channel, aspect ratio, video resolution, and profile. Badaboom accepts a wide variety of input formats and can convert to full 1080p HD. Version 1. 2. 1. 7 features seven languages in addition to English: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Korean.