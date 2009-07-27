Fancy DVD to AVI Converter can help you rip DVD to AVI/DivX/Xvid format with high video quality and fast ripping speed. Flexible and powerful clip converting function allows you to rip one or multiple clips at one time, you may set a clip by chapter or by specified time. It also allows you to rip five different DVDs to AVI format at one time. The converted file is also compatible with different types of Zen and Archos players. Version 2.0.2 adds support for batch DVD ripping.