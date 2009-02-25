Agree Free Mobile 3GP MP4 MPEG4 Video Converter is an all-in-one and fast video converter for mobile phone and MP4 player which can convert popular video formats to 3GP, MP4 formats and rip video to MP3, AAC, AC3, AMR, M4A, and OGG audio. It can convert AVI, WMV, MPEG, MP4, ASF, VOB, 3GP, iPhone, MOV video files to 3GP, MP4 video formats and also can extract the audio from the above video formats and save them as MP3, AAC, AC3, AMR, M4A, and OGG audio formats. Agree Mobile 3GP MP4 MPEG4 Video Converter gives you everything you need to play your favorite video or audio on your mobile phone and MP4 player device.Version 5 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.