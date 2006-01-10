WebTVProducer

Freeware to create richmedia with audio or video content. made to create Web tv motion contents for Web sites. Allows you to create video blog, richmedia presentations, Web tv pages or Web tv for corporate portals without any particular scripting langage (no smil or xml). WebtvProducer is made for webmaster using RealPlayer 10, this freeware offers 3 tools in one creation tools, timeline for richmedia synchronisation tool and Web tv pages editor. Include simple FTP client allowing users to upload their contents over the Web.
LicenseFree
File Size16.26 MB
Version1
Operating System Windows XP Windows Windows Me Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows Me/2000/XP, realplayer10

