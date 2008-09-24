PictureXTracker is the first-aid kit for those of you who work in an ever-changing work environment and have to handle lots of layout documents containing tons of pictures.No more painfully reassigning pictures whose file positions have changed!PictureXTracker updates the allocation between document and pictures within a few mouse clicks, even if you work with complex folder structures. Save time as it is possible to update the picture allocations for many documents at once. PictureXTracker makes it easy for you to reassign pictures by showing you a preview and lots of picture information.Features:Add pictures manually to your selection via drag and drop. Search for pictures using wildcards! Search and replace entire picture paths! Master pages, hidden and locked layers can be in- or excluded for processing.Targeted search for pictures with a certain resolution or a certain colour space. Unicode support Save periodic tasks in a selective list and access your settings at any time.