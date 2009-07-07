Universal Type Server

Design, print and publishing businesses face many challenges managing their font workflows for consistency, compliance and efficiency. Universal Type Server is the next-generation, client/server font management solution that handles all font-related issues for all types of creative workflows. Small-to-medium sized workgroups, even those with little-to-no IT support, now have a powerful, yet cost-effective, server solution that delivers efficient, easy-to-deploy, easy-to maintain font management. Larger corporate environments now have a robust, stable and high performing solution that hits the mark with both font administrators and creative users. Macintosh and Windows systems are fully supported both on the administrator- and client-side.
