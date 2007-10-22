Wise Album Creator was designed to create the Video CD, Super Video CD and the Mpeg file with Mpeg-1/2 for your photos. You can use this software to organize your photos in your computer to a album. Then you can add name, description, backgournd, created date to each of photo and adjust your pictures in easy way. To output the album, you can choose VCD, SVCD, MPEG file to be created. Version 3.5.2 includes unspecified updates.
|Price
|USD24.9
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|3.96 MB
|Version
|3.5.2
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows NT Windows 95 Windows XP Windows 98
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server