Wise Album Creator was designed to create the Video CD, Super Video CD and the Mpeg file with Mpeg-1/2 for your photos. You can use this software to organize your photos in your computer to a album. Then you can add name, description, backgournd, created date to each of photo and adjust your pictures in easy way. To output the album, you can choose VCD, SVCD, MPEG file to be created. Version 3.5.2 includes unspecified updates.