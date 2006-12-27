An FTP Client for your Pocket PC that gives you a fast, easy, and reliable way to transfer files and directories (upload or download) between your computer and the FTP server. PortaWhiz FTP Client has all the major features that you would find on an FTP client for desktop computers. Features include: full drag & drop and copy & paste support; a passive/active transfer mode; changing mode (CHMOD) of files and directories.
|Price
|USD14.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|394.13 kB
|Version
|2.4
|Operating System
|Pocket PC 2002 Windows 2000 Windows XP Pocket PC 2000 Mobile