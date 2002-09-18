ServerWatch

By Tonaya Technologies |

Download
Download
From the developer: "ServerWatch for Pocket PC can display real-time/historical traffic information and current TCP Connections. It logs visitors since ServerWatch started and has the alert mechanism to notify the user when undesired connections occure. To get information from server, it can query the following server information: system name, system description, primary domain, user accounts, installed packages, installed network services, and running programs."
PriceUSD24.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size263.5 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Mobile Pocket PC 2000
System RequirementsPocket PC 2000

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All