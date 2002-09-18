From the developer: "ServerWatch for Pocket PC can display real-time/historical traffic information and current TCP Connections. It logs visitors since ServerWatch started and has the alert mechanism to notify the user when undesired connections occure. To get information from server, it can query the following server information: system name, system description, primary domain, user accounts, installed packages, installed network services, and running programs."
|Price
|USD24.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|263.5 kB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Mobile Pocket PC 2000
|System Requirements
|Pocket PC 2000