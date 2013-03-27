NPS Image Editor

NPS Image Editor is a free, unique image editing program that is perfect for pixel art, drawing, and photo editing. It is lightweight, customizable, and intuitive, yet surprisingly powerful. Its user interface resembles the familiar Microsoft Paint for instant familiarity. NPS Image Editor includes many basic drawing tools including brushes of almost any shape, multiple selection modes (including freeform select), shape tools, clone or warp tools for photo editing, transformations, and over 50 filters and effects.
LicenseFree
File Size2.31 MB
Version3.0
Operating System Windows 7 Windows 8 Windows Server 2008 Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows Windows XP
System Requirements.NET Framework 3.5

