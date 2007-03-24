Norrkross Tint is used to adjust the color balance of images. Color adjustments with original color near the pixel color are applied more, whereas color adjustments that differ in original color from the pixel color have little or no effect. This allows the changing of different colors separately (eg. make the gray greener but leave the white and black as they are).
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|201.08 kB
|Version
|1.2.4
|Operating System
|Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Macintosh Mac OS X 10.4 Intel
|System Requirements
|<li>Mac OS X 10.4 or higher</li>