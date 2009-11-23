DataMind Srl is proud to announce Jade Plugin 2.0, their digital image processing plugin for Apple Aperture. Jade Plugin includes the same algorithms as DataMind's highly acclaimed digital image processing applications, Jade and Beryl. Implementing state-of-the-art algorithms to enhance color, contrast and dynamic range and remove red-eye effect, Jade Plugin is an easy-to-use image enhancement tool that will automatically improve digital images directly in Aperture. It has never been so easy to significantly improve digital images in Aperture. Just load them in Jade, click a button and save the result. Jade will use its proprietary algorithms to enhance color, contrast and dynamics, and automatically detect and remove red-eye effect, while preserving the overall quality of the images. In addition, Jade provides manual controls to fine-tune the intensity value, increase the contrast and apply the colour correction for unbalanced images. The red-eye removal can be tuned by setting the threshold level, the intensity of correction and by directly selecting the eye or image area to be corrected.