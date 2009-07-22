heShot is an easy-to-use screen capturing tool that lets you take snapshots of the image on your monitor and then mark certain areas on it. The program is really simple both in its design and functionality. You have two main options to capture images - either the whole screen or just the active window. Also you can capture selection or control - and some basic editing tools to mark certain areas on the captured image or apply a filter to it. This is a program very useful in the case of working with a tutorial, as the screens of a program, for example, and much help in this kind of work.