True BoxShot for Photoshop is a Photoshop plugin. It is an easy tool to create quality 3D Boxshot, DVD Case, CD etc. The first thing that you potential customers encounter when they meet your product is the boxshot. Take full advantage of this first impression by presenting a professional boxshot. Quality high resolution rendering (up to 3000x3000), customizable background, soft shadows and reflection.
|Price
|USD39.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|3.02 MB
|Version
|1.1.2
|Operating System
|Windows Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows Me Windows Vista Windows 98
|System Requirements
|Adobe Photoshop Version 7 - CS4.