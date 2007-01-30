WebCollect Toolbar allows you to capture various pieces of a Web page--from a custom section up to the complete page (even the off-screen parts). Copy the full screen; select and copy a rectangular section of a Web page; select and copy an irregular section of a Web page; copy the entire Web page, magnify the Web page; or select a color with the eyedropper.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|2.01 MB
|Version
|3.2
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows 98 Windows Me Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/2000/XP, Internet Explorer 5.5