WebCollect Toolbar

By WebCollect |

Download
Download
WebCollect Toolbar allows you to capture various pieces of a Web page--from a custom section up to the complete page (even the off-screen parts). Copy the full screen; select and copy a rectangular section of a Web page; select and copy an irregular section of a Web page; copy the entire Web page, magnify the Web page; or select a color with the eyedropper.
LicenseFree
File Size2.01 MB
Version3.2
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Windows 98 Windows Me Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/2000/XP, Internet Explorer 5.5

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All