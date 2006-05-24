If you collect Stamps, Coins or Sports Cards, Rippix may be the ideal tool for you. Rippix allows you to scan multiple items in a single scan and easily extract those items into separate image files. Rippix cuts bitmaps, JPEGs, and GIFs into separate numbered images that you specify. By entering the first number in the series and, if desired, an optional prefix or suffix, you can easily separate the items from an image file.