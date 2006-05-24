Rippix

By Pelisoft |

Download
Download
If you collect Stamps, Coins or Sports Cards, Rippix may be the ideal tool for you. Rippix allows you to scan multiple items in a single scan and easily extract those items into separate image files. Rippix cuts bitmaps, JPEGs, and GIFs into separate numbered images that you specify. By entering the first number in the series and, if desired, an optional prefix or suffix, you can easily separate the items from an image file.
PriceUSD14.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size2.75 MB
Version1
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Windows Me Windows 98 Windows XP Windows NT
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All