2 Plugins for Illustrator CS5 CS4 CS3 CS2 CS1 10. The first being 'Gradient Effects', the plugin is packed with options to manipulate gradients such as create gradient lines / modify color stops, grayscale options, add color to gradients / modify gradient brightness + many additional features to manipulate gradient origin / hilites / length / angle / matrix + other options. The second plugin 'GradientTexture' creates gradient based textures / designs / backgrounds and more and creates super colorful gradient based graphic styles--blending multiple gradient settings to create truly unique and powerful colorful effects. The styles can then be applied to other paths / text etc. The plugin set also comes with a selection of colorful graphic styles as well as symbols displaying some of the range of possible illustrations. The plugin set also contains documentation + additional material. The set is part of the Andrew's (vector) plugin series for Illustrator CS2 CS1 10 (Illustrator is registered trademark of Adobe)
