Cloudeight presents our Christmas is for Children email stationery; a set of 12 scrolling, musical stationery for use with Outlook 98/2000 and Outlook Express. A variety to touch the child in us all! Includes Little Angels, Charlie Brown, Santa, Wonderland Bears and many more. Full email support is provided by Cloudeight, the internet's largest provider of quality email stationery.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|737.3 kB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows 95 Windows 98 Windows Windows 2000 Windows NT
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000<li>Microsoft Outlook Express or Outlook 98/2000