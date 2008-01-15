If you take photos with your digital camera or use scanner, some photos need to be rotated. ImageFlip can help you perfectly flip your image either you want to flip it horizontally or vertically. You can save a lot of time and pc memory while performing this image manipulation. ImageFlip has a very user-friendly interface that lets you view your images as thumbnails, rotate and flip them. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|Price
|USD19.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.17 MB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows NT/2000/XP/Vista