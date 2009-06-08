Build still or animated headlines and eye-catching banner ads with text that would be hard to miss even if the monitor displaying it were in an entirely different time zone. The Text Effects #2 plugin offers twenty high-quality text effects that will work with any alphabetic TrueType font in your system. Sophisticated antialiasing and full typographic controls make this plugin your gateway to state-of-the-art text facilities. It can do things to letters that most graphic software couldn't aspire to with a seven-figure government grant. The Text Effects #2 plugin's available effects include Backscatter, Crypto, Cutout, Dissolve, Emerge, Etched, Fade, Fountain, Glow, Horizon, Mural, Neon, Parallax, Punch, Pyrotechnics, Radar, Reveal, Relay, Simple and Teletype. This plugin installs in GIF Construction Set 3 and PNG-MNG Construction Set 2, the web animation software from Alchemy Mindworks.