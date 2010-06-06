Animate brings together the most advanced animation feature set available on the market, all embedded in a flexible environment: vector, bitmap, symbols, pegs, camera, morphing, inverse kinematics and advanced lip-sync to name just a few. Toon Boom Animate user friendliness and advanced creative capabilities make it a cool addition to your animation toolkit. Its shortcut sets fit so nicely into your friendly circle of Adobe products and animation techniques that you will feel comfortable in minutes. Toon Boom Animate adapts to your creative ways whether you are trained in traditional or digital animation. It also supports most standard formats for seamless asset transfer and multi-channel digital output.