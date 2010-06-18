3D Carousel V2 for Developers

By mediaANT |

Astonish your Web site visitors with the many engaging features of 3D Carousel V2 and create a wide range of effect combinations with unique image galleries and product presentations for ASP.NET, PHP, JSP, and HTML. For maximum flexibility the Carousel can also call up JavaScript functions on the page in which it was embedded. When clicking on an image on the Carousel, a detail page will show up upon request. On this detail page, information covering the selected image or product can be provided. Control and appearance of the Flash Carousel are effected entirely via a single XML file.
PriceUSD59
LicenseFree to try
File Size12.46 MB
Version6.0
Operating System Windows Windows Server 2008 Windows 2003 Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 7 Windows Vista

