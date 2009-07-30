Easy to use creator of animated files (GIF and AVI). For making of frames is used both the files (BMP, GIF, JPG, ICO, PNG) and the images creating with the help of embedded graphic editor. Support of drag and drop technique for adding and inserting of new frames. Generating of frames with alpha blending, gradient fill, creeping line. There are built-in tools: frame editor, creating of AVI or GIF via capture and AVI viewer.