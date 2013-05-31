Recordium is a powerful yet elegant recording app designed for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. Recordium lets you highlight the track while playing or recording audio, helping you focus on the most important parts of your recordings. Attachments such as notes, tags, and pictures can be easily added to any part of the recording. This enables searching among your recordings, allowing you quick access to the most important and highlighted parts of your tracks. Recordium's intuitive user interface, smooth playback, and multiple options for customizing the size and quality of the recordings using various compression algorithms are among the features that make this app an essential tool for everybody, especially students, journalists and musicians. Recordium, See what you hear!