Wavelet Studio is more than just wavelets: it's a robust tool for signal processing in general. Using the available blocks you can create, evaluate and test complex models with a few clicks. With Wavelet Studio you can perform various signal processing tasks in an user-friendly environment. It is ideal in lab studies of signals and in industrial or commercial applications. You will be able to create complex models of signal processing, check disturbances in signal quality, and execute frequency spectrum analysis with Fast Fourier Transform.