Jokosher is a simple and powerful multi-track studio which provides provides a complete application for recording, editing, mixing and exporting audio, and has been specifically designed with usability in mind. The developers behind Jokosher have re-thought audio production at every level, and created something devilishly simple to use. Jokosher uses concepts and language familiar to musicians, and is a breeze to use. Simple editing with splitting, trimming and moving tools. Multi-track volume mixing with VU sliders. Import audio (Ogg Vorbis, MP3, FLAC, WAV and anything else supported by GStreamer) into your projects. A range of instruments can be added to a project, and instruments can be renamed. Instruments can also be muted and soloed easily. Export to MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, WAV and anything else GStreamer supports.
LicenseFree
File Size20.87 MB
Version0.11.4
Operating System Windows NT Windows Me Windows 98 Windows XP Windows Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows 7 Windows 2000

