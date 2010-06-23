Jokosher is a simple and powerful multi-track studio which provides provides a complete application for recording, editing, mixing and exporting audio, and has been specifically designed with usability in mind. The developers behind Jokosher have re-thought audio production at every level, and created something devilishly simple to use. Jokosher uses concepts and language familiar to musicians, and is a breeze to use. Simple editing with splitting, trimming and moving tools. Multi-track volume mixing with VU sliders. Import audio (Ogg Vorbis, MP3, FLAC, WAV and anything else supported by GStreamer) into your projects. A range of instruments can be added to a project, and instruments can be renamed. Instruments can also be muted and soloed easily. Export to MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, WAV and anything else GStreamer supports.