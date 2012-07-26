3ivx MPEG-4 is a mature industry standard video compression system which enables the transmission and storage of video, which would otherwise be too large to store or transmit. 3ivx MPEG-4 consists of MPEG-4 Video and File Format components for authoring and playback of MPEG-4 media. 3ivx MPEG-4 encodes faster and with better quality in a smaller file size than QuickTime's built-in MPEG-4 encoder and still retains the ability to target all QuickTime 6 and 7 users without the need to download a decoder plug-in. 3ivx MPEG-4 Export components allow the easy export of high quality 3ivx MP4 and 3ivx AVI files from iMovie, Final Cut Pro and other QuickTime Applications which are directly compatibility with Apple's iPhone and AppleTV. 3ivx's high performance MPEG-4 ASP Decoder is capable of decoding most MPEG-4 variants (including DivX 3 through 6, Apple MPEG-4, Xvid and MS-MPEG-4v3).