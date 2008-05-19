SheerVideo Reader is a decoder-only version of SheerVideo Pro, a powerful faster-than-real-time perfectly lossless software video codec for production, postproduction, and archival. Compared to uncompressed formats, Sheer will double your disk speed double your disk size double your transmission bandwidth maintain absolutely perfect fidelity, bit-for-bit identical to the original SheerVideo supports all standard uncompressed formats, including: RGB[A] and Y'CbCr[A] 4:4:4[:4] and 4:2:2[:4] with and without alpha 8-bit and 10-bit progressive and interlaced SD, HD, and any-D NTSC, PAL, and SECAM 4:3, 16:9, and any:any at any frame rate And now, with Synchromy, SheerVideo can interconvert between all standard pixel formats with unrivalled accuracy.