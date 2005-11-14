Winamp 5.1 Language Pack (Menu Thai) needs more translation. This patch translates pretty familiar command even for Thai but what we need is more specific part like option part. Thai translation of Winamp 5 text includes the right click, pop-up, and pull-down menues. It covers some of the preferences Window option descriptions but, there's a few items that could still use translating.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|91.93 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows Windows Me Windows 98 Windows XP Windows 95
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server, Winamp 5.1