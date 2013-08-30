MTremolo (64-bit) is defined by a mix of predefined oscillator shapes, step-sequencer and several methods for algorithmic postprocessing. It is the most advanced approach for defining oscillator shapes. MTremolo (64-bit) can handle not only mono and stereo signals, but also up to eight channels of surround audio, making them ideal for audio production for movies, and games. Using a single button you can generate completely new settings. MTremolo (64-bit) is designed to enhance the workflow. You can easily change all values, fine-tune each control in multiple ways. Every oscillator and modulator in the plugin can automatically synchronize to the host providing as natural a sound as possible while not offending other tracks. You can map any parameter to any MIDI controller or MIDI keyboard and control it realtime or record and automate it. Using a title button you can save your settings (which are shared on the computer) so you can easily access these in other songs.