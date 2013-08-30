MTremolo (64-bit)

MTremolo (64-bit) is defined by a mix of predefined oscillator shapes, step-sequencer and several methods for algorithmic postprocessing. It is the most advanced approach for defining oscillator shapes. MTremolo (64-bit) can handle not only mono and stereo signals, but also up to eight channels of surround audio, making them ideal for audio production for movies, and games. Using a single button you can generate completely new settings. MTremolo (64-bit) is designed to enhance the workflow. You can easily change all values, fine-tune each control in multiple ways. Every oscillator and modulator in the plugin can automatically synchronize to the host providing as natural a sound as possible while not offending other tracks. You can map any parameter to any MIDI controller or MIDI keyboard and control it realtime or record and automate it. Using a title button you can save your settings (which are shared on the computer) so you can easily access these in other songs.
LicenseFree
File Size60.34 MB
Version7.10
Operating System Windows Vista 64-bit Windows XP 64-bit Windows 7 64-bit Windows
System RequirementsVST or VST3 compatible host.

