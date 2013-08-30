MFreeformEqualizer (64 bit)

By Melda Production |

MFreeformEqualizer is a FFT based linear-phase equalizer, which can provide virtually any frequency response and may save you when other methods have failed. Using MFreeformEqualizer you can literally draw any frequency response you may want. You can correct problematic frequencies with surgical accuracy, play with the spectrum, or even create interesting effects.
PriceUSD36
LicenseFree to try
File Size5.86 MB
Version7.10
Operating System Windows Windows Vista Windows 7 Windows XP
System RequirementsVST compatible host

