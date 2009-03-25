MCE Tunes provides playback of all your iTunes music, even protected iTunes Music Store songs, right from the Media Center My Music interface. Not only is the impossible now possible, but it's as easy as 1-2-3. Simply install the MCE Tunes plug-in for Media Center, sync your iTunes music into Media Center with the included application, and enjoy all your music right from your remote control.Version 2.9 features support for Windows Vista 64-bit.